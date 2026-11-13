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Pair arrested in connection with armed robberies of businesses in Springfield, Eugene
By Jaime Adame,11 days ago
Two men arrested Wednesday, Nov. 11, in Douglas County are suspects in a string of armed robberies at businesses including a Springfield doughnut shop and a Eugene bar. Gregory Todd Dennis, 35, and David Lee Riggleman, 39, both of Roseburg, have been charged in Lane County Circuit Court with multiple counts of robbery and unlawful use of a weapon, among other charges.