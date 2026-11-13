undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Adventure Motorcycles Don't Always Belong On Trails
By Stanford Masters,10 days ago
Adventure motorcycles have grown into some of the most capable machines on the road, offering long-distance comfort, powerful engines, sophisticated electronics, and the freedom to explore beyond the pavement. But their increasing focus on off-road performance can make them seem unnecessarily specialized for riders who spend most of their time on the tarmac. A motorcycle doesn’t always have to conquer rocky trails to make an adventure worthwhile. Sometimes riders travel for hundreds of miles on paved highways before turning onto a slightly rocky stretch for their last few miles. Sometimes, an ADV just needs to be capable enough to handle this much.