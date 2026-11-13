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U.S. Bank Overdraft Fees Hit Four-Year High in Q3 2026
By Economic Insider Staff,10 days ago
U.S. banks collected approximately $1.6 billion in overdraft fees during the third quarter of 2026, a 9.4% increase from the previous quarter and the highest quarterly total in four years. The increase comes as households manage rising living expenses and banks operate under federal rules that allow institutions to determine their overdraft charges within existing regulatory requirements.