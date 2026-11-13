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Firefighters react to potential fire services deal between city, county
By Jay Harrison,11 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The local firefighters’ union is sharing its thoughts on the newly proposed fire services agreement for Tallahassee and Leon County. The proposal was announced Thursday morning and included changes to spending and schedules for fire staff. The proposal comes as the city prepares for upcoming collective bargaining with organizations like the firefighters’ union.