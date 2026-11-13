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Netflix Sets December Premiere for New Jean-Michel Basquiat Documentary
By Victor Ahonsi,8 days ago
Jean-Michel Basquiat will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary taking a look at the artist’s life beyond the paintings, fame, and cultural legacy that have come to define his name. Titled “Jean-Michel Basquiat,” the film is directed by Quinn Whitney Wilson and Viridiana Lieberman and is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on December 11, 2026. It previously made its world premiere at the 2026 Tribeca Festival, where it received the award for Best Editing in a Documentary Feature.