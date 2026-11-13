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Walmart Drones Pitched for a Third Cincinnati-Area Store. None Fly Yet
By Haye Kesteloo,11 days ago
Wing has taken its Walmart drone delivery plan for Cincinnati to Union Township, Ohio, where the Eastgate Walmart is in line to be one of the metro’s first drone stores. The township’s agenda for Tuesday, November 10, lists Zenobia Haynes, Wing’s permit manager, as the presenter. WKRC Local 12 reported on Friday that the trustees received the presentation this week and that flights could begin as soon as the new year.
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