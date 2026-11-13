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Federal grand jury indicts Pensacola man on two counts of threatening President Trump
By WEAR Staff,11 days ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 37-year-old Pensacola man faces federal charges after threatening to kill President Donald Trump in September 2025. The U.S. Attorney's Office of Northern District of Florida says Steven Richard Hutchings has been indicted on two counts of threat against the President. Court documents say Hutchings knowingly used...