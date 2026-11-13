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Medford stadium plan scrapped over cost and timeline concerns
By Kaleb Clark,11 days ago
MEDFORD, Ore. - The City of Medford and the Eugene Emeralds have decided not to move forward with plans for a Minor League Baseball stadium in Medford. According to the City of Medford, the Medford City Council held a study session Nov. 12 where members reviewed preliminary findings from a feasibility study that looked at a potential stadium at Hawthorne Park and compared it to the existing Harry & David Field site. Council members raised concerns about the project's overall cost, the impact on residents and whether the timeline could work for the Emeralds to meet Minor League Baseball facility standards.
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