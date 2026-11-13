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FAA lifts ground stop after U.S. flights halted for hours
By Hawaiʻi Public Radio,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the ground stop, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. The FAA grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon for just the second time since the Sept. 11 attacks, with officials citing “extraordinary circumstances" caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.
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