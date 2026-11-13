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Sunny But Cold This Weekend, Warmer Weather Returns Next Week
By Brian Walder,10 days ago
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25News Now) - Our weather will continue to remain on the cold side for a few days, but increasing temperatures and rain chances will be possible next week. High pressure will dominate our weekend weather, bringing sunny skies and calmer winds. Saturday will bring highs in the mid 40s, while Sunday will be a touch warmer with highs near 50. Clear skies and calm winds overnight will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s both Saturday and Sunday nights.
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