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Dean Sand, 66, Omaha, NE
10 days ago
Dean Robert Sand, age 66, passed away on November 10, 2026. Dean lost his life to aggressive brain cancer. Dean was born August 28, 1960 to Lorne (Bob) and Marie (Peck) Sand in Le Mars, Iowa. He grew up on a farm in Marcus, IA. He graduated from Marcus High School in 1979. Dean attended college in Emmetsburg, IA and ultimately earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, Kansas City.