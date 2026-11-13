undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FLORENCE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CONDUCTING LOGO CONTEST
11 days ago
The Florence Chamber has a public contest for a design of the 120th Rhododendron Festival logo, but the deadline is quickly approaching. A release from the chamber said amateur and professional graphic designers are encouraged to submit a logo design to fit the theme. Designs must incorporate the rhododendron flower, an element representative of the Florence area such as river, bridge, ocean, beach, lakes, dunes, or lighthouse scenes, along with the theme and “120th Rhododendron Festival 2027, Florence, Oregon.”