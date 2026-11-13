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Portugal prepares tribute for Cristiano Ronaldo in Nations League, but his presence remains uncertain
By Gianni Taina,11 days ago
Portugal will say a symbolic goodbye to Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday, when it hosts Denmark in the Nations League at the Estadio Municipal de Braga. It will be the team’s first match since the forward announced his retirement from the national team on Nov. 5, although it is still unclear whether he will be in the stands to see it.