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University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe announces new campus leader and strategic plan
By KUNR Public Radio,10 days ago
Horvath is a freshwater ecologist with more than 18 years of higher education leadership experience. He previously served as Dean of the College of Science at California State University, Monterey Bay. A biologist by training, Horvath earned his doctoral degree in aquatic biology from the University of Notre Dame and...