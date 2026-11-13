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Walker's Groin Tag Makes Emmett Johnson the Week's Most Important Chiefs Back, Not Walker's Rushing Line
By AI-assisted,10 days ago
Walker's Wednesday absence is the most important Chiefs backfield signal this week, and the market's -2.5 DraftKings line on the Falcons game has not yet had to price it. Walker is the Week 9 engine: 872 rush yards and 7 rush TD through eight games, with 26 receptions for 172 yards. Without him, the backfield is not a committee with a clear next man up. It is a question about who gets the pass-down and goal-line work, and the answer is more complicated than the depth chart suggests.