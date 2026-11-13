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Fact Check: Washington Examiner Did NOT Report McKinsey Supports Édouard Philippe -- Story Is From Fake Website
10 days ago
Did the Washington Examiner publish a report alleging that American consulting firm McKinsey supports one of the French 2027 presidential candidates, Édouard Philippe? No, that's not true: Both the article and the video with the outlet's logo, which were shared on social media, came from a fake website unrelated to the Washington Examiner. The website's domain was registered less than a week before it published the story.