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Shed near Watson destroyed by fire on Thursday
10 days ago
WATSON, Ill. (WCIA) -- No one was hurt after a shed near Watson burned to the ground Thursday afternoon, setting nearby brush and trees on fire in the process. The fire happened in the area of U.S. Route 45 and Illinois Route 37. Officials from the Watson Fire Protection District said on Facebook that an engine unit was returning to the station when the crew spotted a header -- a large plume of smoke -- in the distance.