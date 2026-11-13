undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Empiric Risk Assessment and Carbapenemase Classification in AMR Infections
10 days ago
Empiric use of novel agents should follow patient-level risk and unit-level epidemiology, while a shared vocabulary for carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales and their carbapenemases underpins every subsequent treatment decision. "Empiric Risk Assessment and Carbapenemase Classification in AMR Infections" examines when clinicians should reach for a novel agent before cultures return. Deciding when...