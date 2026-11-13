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Dosing Novel AMR Agents During Renal Replacement Therapy
10 days ago
In critically ill patients receiving continuous renal replacement therapy, aggressive early dosing guided by effluent rate and close pharmacist partnership helps protect drug exposure when MICs already approach the breakpoint. This episode, "Dosing Novel AMR Agents During Renal Replacement Therapy," addresses a recurring bedside challenge for clinicians caring for the...