undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Weighing Cefiderocol and Combination Therapy for Stenotrophomonas
10 days ago
Cefiderocol's first-line recommendation for Stenotrophomonas maltophilia rests on compelling preclinical data that historic agents lack, but sparse clinical evidence supports initial combination therapy in critically ill patients. "Weighing Cefiderocol and Combination Therapy for Stenotrophomonas" takes up the most debated recommendation in the guidance and the uncertain evidence behind it. Stenotrophomonas...