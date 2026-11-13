undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gambia's Adama Barrow seeks third term
By Hélène DaoupharsClémence WALLERTom CANETTIOlivia BIZOTAminatou DIALLOEunice Masson,11 days ago
In tonight's programme, Gambia's electoral commission has announced the five official candidates for the country's upcoming presidential election. President Adama Barrow is seeking a third term. Tensions continue to rise in Ethiopia following the federal government's appointment of a new head of the Western Tigray region. And the Dakar Youth Olympic Games come to a close after two weeks of intense competition.