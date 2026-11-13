undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Keeping the Dead Alive: A Conversation with Dark Star Orchestra's Rob Koritz
By WEXT,7 days ago
For nearly 30 years, Dark Star Orchestra has kept the spirit of The Grateful Dead alive, bringing the music to longtime Dead Heads and a new generation of fans. We caught up with drummer Rob Koritz to talk about the band's history, its role in carrying the music forward, and what fans can expect when DSO brings its Fall Tour to the Palace Theatre in Albany on Friday, November 13th.