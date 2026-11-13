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Canton's First Ladies' Library and Museum is getting a $4.5M addition
By Ideastream Public Media,11 days ago
The National First Ladies' Library and Museum in Canton, the only museum dedicated to the wives of U.S. presidents, is getting a significant addition. The museum announced plans Tuesday for a new $4.5 million facility, which is expected to open sometime in 2028. The nonprofit is raising money for the addition through private philanthropy and grants.