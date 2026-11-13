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Treating Difficult-to-Treat Resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa
10 days ago
Because multiple overlapping mechanisms drive resistance in Pseudomonas aeruginosa, clinicians must test every relevant novel agent, with ceftolozane-tazobactam favored for difficult-to-treat resistant pneumonia. In "Treating Difficult-to-Treat Resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa," the panel explains why Pseudomonas requires a different playbook than the Enterobacterales. Difficult-to-treat resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa demands a different mindset than...