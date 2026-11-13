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Treating KPC and OXA-48-Like Carbapenemase Producers
10 days ago
Ceftazidime-avibactam and meropenem-vaborbactam remain reliable options for KPC producers, ceftazidime-avibactam is favored for OXA-48-like enzymes, and the US withdrawal of imipenem-relebactam narrows the available choices. In "Treating KPC and OXA-48-Like Carbapenemase Producers," the panel steps back from NDM to review therapy for the serine carbapenemases. Treatment of Klebsiella pneumoniae carbapenemase...