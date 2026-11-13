undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cefepime-Zidebactam, a Novel Option for AMR Infections
10 days ago
Cefepime-zidebactam pairs a familiar cephalosporin with a beta-lactam enhancer that targets a second penicillin-binding protein, producing encouraging preclinical activity against carbapenem-resistant organisms ahead of clinical availability. This episode, "Cefepime-Zidebactam, a Novel Option for AMR Infections," features a look at the newest addition to the gram-negative pipeline. Cefepime-zidebactam stands apart from...