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Reassessing Cefiderocol for NDM-Producing AMR Infections
10 days ago
Elevated MICs, NDM-mediated hydrolysis, and a concerning clinical mortality signal have prompted experts to question whether cefiderocol warrants equal standing with aztreonam-avibactam for NDM-producing Enterobacterales. "Reassessing Cefiderocol for NDM-Producing AMR Infections" considers whether emerging data justify treating cefiderocol as a co-preferred agent for NDM. Cefiderocol sits alongside aztreonam-avibactam as a...