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Aztreonam-Avibactam for AMR NDM-Producing Enterobacterales
10 days ago
Aztreonam-avibactam pairs a monobactam spared by NDM with an inhibitor of its companion enzymes, offering optimized pharmacodynamics and simpler administration, though NDM-specific clinical data remain limited. In "Aztreonam-Avibactam for AMR NDM-Producing Enterobacterales," the panel examines the first of two preferred agents for NDM producers. Aztreonam-avibactam offers a rational, pharmacologically optimized...