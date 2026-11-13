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Rapid Diagnostics for AMR Gram-Negative Bloodstream Infections
10 days ago
Rapid molecular testing from positive blood cultures delivers actionable resistance data within hours, and knowing when each result arrives, and which are suppressed, shortens the time to effective therapy. This episode, "Rapid Diagnostics for AMR Gram-Negative Bloodstream Infections," maps the clinical decision points that each day of microbiology testing provides....