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Why NDM Carbapenemases Are Spreading in AMR Gram-Negative Infections
10 days ago
NDM has diversified and disseminated faster than any prior carbapenemase through mobile genetic elements and distinctive enzyme properties, yet KPC persists, requiring clinicians to account for both in therapeutic planning. "Why NDM Carbapenemases Are Spreading in AMR Gram-Negative Infections" takes up the question of what makes New Delhi metallo-beta-lactamase such...