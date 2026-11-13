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Building the Formulary Case for Novel AMR Antibiotics
10 days ago
Securing formulary access to novel gram-negative agents depends on local epidemiology, outcome data, and electronic order safeguards, communicated clearly to committees that often lack infectious diseases expertise. Bringing novel gram-negative agents onto a hospital formulary requires a persuasive case grounded in local epidemiology, outcome data, and practical safeguards, especially when...