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Massachusetts DOT announces they will be installing wrong way vehicle detection system in Fall River; here are the impacts
By Ken Paiva,11 days ago
FALL RIVER – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced that it will be installing a wrong way vehicle detection system on I-195 exit 13 eastbound and westbound ramps at Plymouth Avenue in Fall River. The work is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17th, between the hours of 7:00 a.m....
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