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Sulbactam-Durlobactam for Carbapenem-Resistant Acinetobacter
10 days ago
After distinguishing true infection from colonization, the updated guidance positions sulbactam-durlobactam combined with a carbapenem as the clearly preferred regimen for carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii. "Sulbactam-Durlobactam for Carbapenem-Resistant Acinetobacter" explores how randomized evidence has finally reshaped treatment of a notoriously difficult pathogen. Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) has long been among the...