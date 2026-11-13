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Q Cinema Is Back!
By Elaine Wilder,10 days ago
While completely coincidental, it’s kind of awesome that Fort Worth’s only queer film festival has come back after a six-year hiatus on the heels of our state turning blue. It truly feels like the tide has shifted. Today thru Sunday (Nov 13-15), Trinity Pride Fest is reviving the Q Cinema Film Fest for its 30th anniversary, with acclaimed films that have graced the screens of Cannes, Santa Barbara, Sundance, and other well-known film festivals.