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Finn Balor vs. Gunther & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
By Jeremy Thomas,11 days ago
Finn Balor and Gunther will be in action against each other amongst the matches set for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE released the preview for tonight’s show on Friday afternoon, and it includes Balor vs. Gunther in singles action. The two have been feuding over the last couple weeks are were reportedly set for WWE Crown Jewel initially, though was never announced.