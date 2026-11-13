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Nationwide ground stop lifted after delays at Shreveport Regional Airport
By Aysha DecuirMarvin Andrade,11 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A nationwide ground stop on domestic flights ordered Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration has been lifted. The FAA and the White House say a telecommunications problem appears to be the cause. Flight schedules at Shreveport Regional Airport were affected by the ground stop, and travelers...
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