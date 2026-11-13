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UPDATED: Delays to linger at Reagan National and Dulles after FAA lifts nationwide ground stop
By ARLnow.comThe Associated Press,11 days ago
Flight delays and cancellations are expected to linger at Reagan National and Dulles airports after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop that halted departures across the country for more than four hours tonight (Friday). The FAA lifted the ground stop around 8:15 p.m., according to Reagan National....