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Vermont officials, criminal justice reform advocates explore ‘second-look’ sentencing legislation
By Ike Bendavid,11 days ago
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials and criminal justice reform advocates are looking into so-called “second look” legislation that could offer people serving lengthy prison sentences a chance at earlier release. A range of legal professionals were at the Vermont Law and Graduate School Friday to learn...
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