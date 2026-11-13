undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Crews Complete Blackline Along Ranch Supply Prescribed Fire Boundary
4 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – November 13, 2026 – The Cibola National Forest & National Grasslands (NF & NGs) fire crews have completed “blackline” burning operations along control lines on the Ranch Supply Prescribed (Rx) Fire project boundary on the Magdalena Ranger District. No further ignitions are expected on this project this week or until announced. Crews continue with mop-up using hand tools to turn over smoldering embers to secure hot spots and patrol along the boundary until called out. Forest Service officials will continue to evaluate acceptable conditions for future burning of interior acres on the Ranch Supply Rx Fire project.