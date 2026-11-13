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Arizona issues dog and cat travel guidance as New World screwworm cases reach 6
10 days ago
Dogs and cats leaving Arizona from an infested zone need a state permit and an electronic certificate of veterinary inspection. As the state's New World screwworm (NWS) case count reaches 6, Arizona's Office of the State Veterinarian has issued travel guidance for dogs and cats that makes veterinarians accredited by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) responsible for verifying destination states' entry requirements.1,2 The November 9, 2026, memo, signed by Sarah Heinrich, DVM, assistant state veterinarian with the Arizona Department of Agriculture (AZDA), is addressed to veterinarians and clients.