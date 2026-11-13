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CSULB honored as transfer champion, faculty and staff win awards and more Beach achievements
By Richard Chang Celebrated Reputation,9 days ago
Cal State Long Beach has been named a 2026 Pathway Champion of Transfer Equity by the Campaign for College Opportunity, a California-based nonprofit. The Beach was also recognized by the group as a Transfer Champion for Latinx Students. The honors celebrate the university's success in ensuring that at least half...