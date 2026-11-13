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Lafayette man sentenced to 20 years for selling drugs
By Maren Logan, Coastal TV News,7 days ago
After pleading guilty, 34-year-old Sean Gentle, of Lafayette, was sentenced to 18 years incarceration and 2 years probation for dealing drugs. According to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, on Sept. 24, 2024, an officer executed a search warrant at Gentle’s residence after detecting the smell of marijuana and receiving information that Gentle was selling drugs and firearms.