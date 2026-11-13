undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Scattered mixed showers develop tonight bringing season’s first snow for some in the northern tier
By Gunnar Consol,10 days ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our chilly November weather continues across Vermont and the North Country as scattered valley rain and snow showers return overnight. Mountain snow showers will become more widespread Saturday, with the greatest accumulations along the Green Mountains and in the Adirondacks. Showers gradually taper off Sunday before a dry and warmer stretch takes hold next week.
2