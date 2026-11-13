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Birmingham airport releases statement after FAA issues nationwide ground stop
By WBRC Digital Staff,11 days ago
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) released a statement Friday afternoon, advising all travelers to stay in touch with their airlines for information. Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) is monitoring the situation created by a nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) this afternoon. The ground stop is impacting all airlines at all airports in the United States.