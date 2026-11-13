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Researchers continue to find serious vulnerabilities in internet connected refrigerators
By Derek B. Johnson,10 days ago
As companies running refrigeration units in the U.S. and Europe recover from recent hacking incidents, threat intelligence firms have disclosed more than a dozen new serious security vulnerabilities in popular products, while others continue to track intense interest from potential threat actors in similar internet-connected devices. On Friday, cybersecurity firm...