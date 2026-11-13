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Middle Georgia State receives $75K grant to support students facing homelessness
By Gena Tripp,10 days ago
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia State University has received a $75,000 Embark Georgia Campus Capacity grant to expand support for students who have experienced foster care or homelessness. The grant will help the university develop two programs through its Office of Student Care: Beacon Scholars and Luminary Scholars....