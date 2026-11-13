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Probe, Indictments in Unauthorized Ohio UI System Changes
By Michael Johnson, cleveland.com,11 days ago
(TNS) — Ohio barred temporary pandemic unemployment workers from changing claim eligibility decisions or waiving overpayments. But the computer system they used didn’t prevent them from doing either, according to an Ohio Inspector General investigation. And those restrictions were important because changing a previously denied claim to eligible...
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