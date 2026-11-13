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Markets resume gains as oil drops following midterms
By Nick Rummell,10 days ago
MANHATTAN (CN) — Wall Street added to last week’s gains, as the significant drop in oil prices that began after last week’s elections continues to bolster equities. By the closing bell Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1,062 points for the week, while the S&P 500 netted 186 points — one of its best weeks since the summer. Tech stocks were riled throughout the week due to the Nvidia scandal, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq ultimately ended up gaining 557 points for the week.