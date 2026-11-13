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Harrison High School students give back through food drive
9 days ago
With Thanksgiving approaching, students at Harrison High School in West Lafayette are coming together to help families in need through a food drive. Students are collecting food donations and learning the importance of giving back to their community during the holiday season. We spoke with two students about what inspired them to participate and how they hope their efforts will make a difference for local families.
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