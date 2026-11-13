undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
3 Nashville Fire trainees resign after ‘failing to meet academy standards,’ department says
By Caleb Wethington,11 days ago
Three Nashville Fire Department trainees have resigned after failing to meet the fire academy’s standards and expectations, the department said. The department did not provide specific reasons for the resignations. For Context. The resignations follow a separate incident in which three Nashville firefighters resigned amid a misconduct investigation involving...